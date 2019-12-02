Anita Afriyie Releases New Album Titled 'My Praise'

Ghanaian gospel musician Anita Afriyie has officially released her much awaited album titled 'My Praise.'

The album which was recorded two years ago contains powerful rhythms with songs like My Praise, Powerful blood, Akesesem, Open doors, Pentecostal praises and others.

Though the songstress has been in the United States of America for years embarking on her professional Nursing career, she was in Ghana months ago to shoot a complete video for her album and returned to the United States to continue her nursing career.

Speaking to Anita Afriyie’s husband who released the album days ago, he said Anita Afriyie will be in Ghana before the ending of December to promote and launch her new album.

He also added that, it has taken long to release the album because they want the best for Ghanaians so they were working on it to have a perfect output.