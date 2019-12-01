Keche Andrew marries CEO of his label

ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave ...
01.12.2019

By MyJoyOnline
1 HOUR AGO GENERAL NEWS

Member of the hiplife duo Keche has tied the knot with the CEO of Golden Empire Legacy the parent company of the record label he is signed to.

Andrew Kofi Cudjoe married the CEO only known as Joanna at a private ceremony which took place at Dzorwulu Abease on Saturday, November 30, 2019.

Celebrities and close friends of the couple who attended the wedding shared photos and videos of the ceremony on social media.

Golden Empire Legacy Limited, earlier this year signed Keche in a deal reportedly worth GHC 2.5 million, the equivalent to USD $500,000, plus a three-bedroom apartment.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com

