President can't do what Stonebwoy and I are doing even in 40 years.

Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale

November ended with great surprise in Ghana music industry.

The most deliberated and awaited event was finally uncovered yesterday - "Ashaiman To The World Concert".

Award-winning reggae-dancehall musician, Stonebwoy surprised both his fans and that of Shatta movement with unannounced and informed guest, Shatta Wale.

Indeed, the fans were surprised, because Shatta Wale was not put on bill to perform but all the same they welcomed him with great peace declaration with massive celebration.

The night gave birth to great reunion of Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy as they marvelously performed their songs together.

During Shatta Wale's performance, he paused and with great enthuse he said " Me and Stonebwoy, you see the things we dey do for Ghana, I swear president sef no go fi do".

"Next year if Stonebwoy and I stand for president, we go win, President and Vice President", Shatta Wale added.

Another diverging statement right? Do you think Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale can win presidential election if they should opt for...?

