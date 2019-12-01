Luv FM - Golden Tulip Beauty and Bridal Fair opens 

The Beauty and Bridal train has moved from Accra and is settling in the wonderful city of Kumasi in the Ashanti region.

The event, dubbed the Luv FM – Golden Tulip Beauty and Bridal Fair, is opened for exhibitions at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Kumasi.

The three-day event offers a one-stop-shop for would-be couples to discover some of the best wedding gowns, jewellery, other accessories and services.

The Beauty and Bridal Fair which enters the second day also provides price drop to meet the pockets of patrons, especially, as Christmas draws near.

See photos below:



Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com