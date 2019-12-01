ModernGhanalogo

01.12.2019 General News

Luv FM - Golden Tulip Beauty and Bridal Fair opens 

By MyJoyOnline
The Beauty and Bridal train has moved from Accra and is settling in the wonderful city of Kumasi in the Ashanti region.

The event, dubbed the Luv FM – Golden Tulip Beauty and Bridal Fair, is opened for exhibitions at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Kumasi.

The three-day event offers a one-stop-shop for would-be couples to discover some of the best wedding gowns, jewellery, other accessories and services.

The Beauty and Bridal Fair which enters the second day also provides price drop to meet the pockets of patrons, especially, as Christmas draws near.

See photos below:

1130201963628-g30n1r5edx-3765949467559_8917779305639.jpeg

1130201963628-1i841p5bbv-7877138056326_8528649200323.jpeg

1130201963629-0f72ylkxwr-4656922540161_1772905503347.jpeg

1130201963629-0f72ylkxxs-7454282995934_8409375002555.jpeg

1130201963629-vaqdthfssn-1588555437564_936210139292.jpeg

1130201963630-j4ep276ggb-2611769923629_3926149669724.jpeg

1130201963630-j5fqi7t2g0-1517607841071_6238460046911.jpeg

1130201963630-h40o2s6eey-9357027040639_7450889227756.jpeg

1130201963630-i41p266ffa-4181777160614_4601955334811.jpeg

1130201963631-qulxoca443-240025425743_2496641497386.jpeg

1130201963631-nsjum8x432-7602607834566_4578755221588.jpeg

1130201963631-qulxoba443-8667751993880_1344761295347.jpeg

1130201963631-n6jum8x432-2487631023188_6746520034451.jpeg

1130201963631-j5fqi7t2g0-4873810843874_7168117158735.jpeg

1130201963632-n6iul8w331-4318622507413_5356574465003.jpeg

1130201963632-23041q5ddx-6931930671497_3831823511980.jpeg

1130201963632-0g830n4yyt-8324440215662_3639244437321.jpeg

1130201963632-0f738m3xxs-2519652935158_5350095390652.jpeg

1130201963632-j4eq276ggb-6881433006272_5160880691268.jpeg

1130201963633-k5fri7t2h0-3380223178252_6915652506260.jpeg

1130201963633-swnaqdcp53-4473041020178_6971496654363.jpeg

1130201963633-l5grj7u3i1-4894033662819_9603021939026.jpeg

1130201963633-k5fri7t2h0-1527611959311_6417114281147.jpeg

1130201963633-swnyqdcp53-1720725604436_1928604184546.jpeg

1130201963633-k5grj7u3h1-8857130272158_4343072323231.jpeg

1130201963633-sxoaredq5k-2907260393258_6272287359098.jpeg

1130201963634-g40n1r5edy-2007832267787_9517236378871.jpeg

1130201963634-i41p266ffa-8424643788900_651255475719.jpeg

1130201963634-pulwo0a442-5507383296317_790489181203.jpeg

1130201963634-1i830o4bau-1891768624126_5604000428898.jpeg

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com

body-container-line