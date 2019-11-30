Instagram Queen Nana Montecarlo Placed $2000 For Winners Of Mama Grace EP Challenge

Instagram Queen Nana Montecarlo

A beautiful on Instagram who is based in the United States of America, Nana Montecarlo is offering $2000 to two winners who will dance to their favourite songs on TiC’s maiden EP, Mama Grace.

According to the Instagram Queen, to qualify for the competition, one should download the new EP first.

Following this, the interested competitor would then select his or her favourite song on the EP and make a video vibing to the song and hashtag her(nana_montecarlo) and @ticmusicgh.

Announcing the offer, she revealed that the two winners will get $1000 each, which would be sent via paypal , Western Union or Moneygram.

The songs on the EP include Wori, Love Me now, Toli, Goro, London Bridge, Nipa, and Ditto.

Ghanaian music dynamo, Tic Tac, now TiC who already has 6 albums to his credit, has released his maiden Extended Play (EP), after two decades of amazing contribution to the music industry.

The EP dubbed Mama Grace is dedicated to his mother for allowing him to take such a career path at a young age.

According to TiC, "not all mothers will believe and allow their children to the extent of financially supporting them to greater heights in music, my mum is exceptional."

The EP dubbed 'Mama Grace,' featured the likes of hiplife Legend and member of musical duo, VVIP, Zeal, music diva, Adina, Afrobeats gem, Kelvin Boy, Nyeye hit maker, Article Wan and young sensation, Big Ghun.