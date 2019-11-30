I Have Signed Akuapem Poloo On My Record Label -Tic Reveals

Award-winning rapper Tic has disclosed in a recent interview that he has signed actress and video vixen Rosemond Brown aka Akuapem Poloo on his record label.

Tic made this revelation in an interview with First Lady on BrownGH TV's 'Time With the stars'.

When quizzed by the host of the show First Lady why he collaborated with Akuapem Poloo, Tic responded by saying that she is signed on his record label.

"I didn't just collaborate with her; she is my artiste. I signed Akuapem Poloo on my label. I have also signed Big Ghun. Those two artistes plus another artiste called Taste. They are all on my record label. And am adding a new artiste on to my label and she is my sister. She is called Nana Montecallo," Tic told First Lady in an interview with BrownGH TV .

Tic reiterated that Akuapem Poloo is also a singer/artiste; the reason he signed her on his record label.

Tic featured on Akuapem Poloo's first song dubbed 'Sexy Poloo'.

Watch the video below:



Source: Browngh.com