[VIDEO] Captain Planet Unveils Hilarious ‘Jakoto’ Dance For Christmas

Celebrated hiplife/Hip-hop artist, Captain Planet has yet again proved why he is considered as not just a talented musician but a business-minded person.

After introducing a dance for his ‘Obi Agyi Obi' hit song that caught the public domain like conflagration, Captain Planet has released the dance attached to his latest song 'Jakoto' for the coming festive season

Speaking exclusively to HotfmGhana.com, Captain planet indicated that he released the 'Jakoto' dance purposely for this year’s Christmas.

“I released this dance purposely for the Christmas. It’s called ‘Jakoto’...It’s a dance craze I have introduced for my fans...hahaha it’s actually a wild and combustible dance moves which I believe would even transcend the borders of Ghana”, Captain Planet said.

'Jakoto', produced by SterlingBeat some few days ago is already enjoying massive airplay on the various radio stations.