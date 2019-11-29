Raingad’s Junction Song Is My Favorite Of The Moment - Andy Dosty

Ghanaian Disc Jokey and popular morning show host, Andy Dosty has endorsed fast-rising Ghanaian artiste, Raingad’s Junction song.

Touting the song as his favorite of the moment, the Hitz FM morning host, Andy Dosty first reached out to Raingad on Twitter on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in a post where he’s quoted as saying

“Abeg which artist is Raingad? I’ve heard a song he featured @KeenyIce. It’s mad. He should link up ASAP.”

Since then, the favourite Ghanaian morning show host has gone on to play the song on his Fm station, Hitz Fm and was also heard saying: “This is my favourite song of this moment. I really love this to the max”.

Raingad, known in real life as Mawutor James is a grossly talented Ghanaian reggae/dancehall artiste who has earned respect from both local and international media and showbiz personalities following his mega hit “Junction” on which he featured “E be God” singer Keeny Ice.

Following the release of the song in the last days of 2018, Raingad has gone on to release a street anthem titled “Total Vexing” and his latest love rhythm “Angelina” featuring American billboard topping band, Big Mountains. The Angelina hit is said to have gained far more streams on Spotify than other popular songs since its release in October.