Stonebwoy's Wife To Hold Free Medi Screening For 'Ashaiman To The World' Patrons

Wife of dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has announced a complimentary health screening ahead of the 2019 Ashaiman to the World concert.

Although she is a dentist, Dr Louisa A. Satekla, revealed in a video posted on Instagram that the health screening would include medical check-ups.

She disclosed that she had recruited the services of her other colleagues to help in the screening process.

The free health screening is scheduled to take place on Friday, November 29, at the Mandela Park (Kaketo) ahead of the event on Saturday.

“This is part of our commitment to the health and wellness of the good people of Ashaiman for being kind hosts since the inception of ATTWC 6yrs ago,” Dr Louisa wrote.

Stonebwoy’s Ashaiman to the World concert would come off at Ashaiman’s Sakasaka Park on Saturday, November 30.

The Ashaiman stage will see acts like Obrafour, Sarkodie, R2Bees, Samini, KiDi, Kwesi Arthur, Quamina MP, King Promise, Enam and many others.

