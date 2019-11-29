‘Ghanaba’ Back: The End Of Well-Planned Hiatus

The creative team that spearheaded the “Ghanaba” initiative and movement which saw a mass number of Ghanaians identifying with their 'local day names and mascots' is excited to announce its official launch for “Ghanaba 2.0”.

Ghanaba is being revamped for a more enhanced and consumer aimed update. The initiative that started in 2016 and had a significant local and global impact was put on hold while they sought out feedback from patrons, fans, customers and the general public on how to make the beloved franchise even better than before.

Ghanaba 2.0 will see the franchise more streamlined to please who matters the most, 'you' the people! V.2.0 will feature an amazing redesigned cast of your favourite day-born in various media forms, multiple themed Illustrations and animations as well as requested interactive platforms for our consumers.

The re-launch will be tied into an all-new animated TV series scheduled to launch in 2020 with a brand-new teaser trailer going live just in time for Christmas.

Due to feedback received, this time there will be much more representation of our people and diversity in culture.

There are several exciting boutique events there are coming close to major spots around you with an all-new reinvented merchandise stock of all your favourite day-borns.

---citinewsroom