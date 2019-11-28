Kofi Kinaata deserves nomination in Gospel Song of the Year category - Quophi Okyeame

Music Producer, Quophi Okyeame, says award schemes should consider nominating rapper Kofi Kinaata in one of the Gospel categories in 2020.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, the producer said that the artiste’s hit song ‘Things Fall Apart’ is a “marvellous” song that deserves to be put in Gospel Song of the Year category.

“The words that proceed out of his mouth and the effect they have on society are in rhythmic rhyme with the book of life,” he added.

His comments come after some industry persons and gospel singers began questioning who a Gospel singer is and what a Gospel song is.

Although Creative Arts Council President, Mark Okraku Mantey, believes choosing songs for nominations is purely technical and has nothing to do with the message, Rev Abraham Lamptey on the show said, that message is critical in selecting a Gospel song.

Quophi Okyeame

Quophi Okyeame said that the message in ‘Things Fall Apart’ is no different from “when Reverend met a woman who was trying to cross the road, he got down and helped.

He added that Kofi Kinaata’s Things Fall Apart deserves to be considered for a Gospel Song regardless of the technicalities.

Quophi Okyeame stated that “if we are talking about awards schemes and categorisation and trying to find the perfect definition of what gospel is then Kofi Kinaata qualifies for that particular song to be nominated as a gospel song.”

The message, he added is Gospel, “strictly gospel”.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com