Year of Return - Dubai based Ghanaian TV and Radio personalityarrives in Ghana

Ghana has designated 2019 as the Year of Return to commemorate 400 years since the first enslaved Africans arrived.

The government has been running a massive marketing campaign targeting African and the diaspora, and various events have been arranged but the problems with Ghana’s Year of Return diaspora campaign to boost tourism.

There certainly are positive aspects to The “Year of Return” and the marketing activities that are being used to draw the world’s attention to Ghana as the home for the African diaspora.

Dubai based Ghanaian TV and Radio personality who's also the CEO of Scary Hauz Entertainment Lennon kweku Guy guy arrived in Ghana on Wednesday 27th November. In an exclusive Interview with Celebrity Base TV, Lennon stated that "I'm much excited to be in Ghana after spending almost all my life outside Ghana. He said that part of his schedules he has planned of visiting the Cape Coast Castle, Kwame Nkrumah Museum, Elmina castle and James fort, Lennon Added