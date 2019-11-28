Let’s Support Inna Patty & Miss Ghana Organisation -Yvonne Nelson

Actress Yvonne Nelson has called for support for Miss Ghana organisation and its chief executive officer, Inna Mariam Patty.

The former Miss Ghana contestant ‒ who was speaking on HSTV about the premiere of the upcoming movie, 'Fix Us', on December 6 at the Accra Mall ‒ stated that “Inna is doing a great job” to keep the running of the oldest pageant in Ghana but she lacks support from the public.

According to her, Inna can't do it all by herself and, therefore, called on Ghanaians, especially the media, to give her the necessary support needs.

The Miss Ghana brand has been suffering from a number of controversies in recent times. It is almost looking like some persons have ganged up against the brand to make it unattractive under the supervision of Inna Patty and her Exclusive Events Ghana.

Despite that, Yvonne thinks Inna is doing well with the brand, knowing the difficulties and challenges that come with pageantry.

“I have been a part of this whole pageantry thing, so I know how difficult it is organising and all the things that go into it. So people from outside will think this person deserves that and that person deserves the car and blablah but the whole organisation is difficult. It is not easy. So sometimes we just have to have patience because it is a lot of work,” Yvonne stated.

“Inna Patty is doing a great job. There will be hitches here and there but it's all patience. Let’s help her, let's support her,” she added.

Currently, Miss Ghana 2019 Rebecca Nana Adwoa Kwabi is in London for the Miss World 2019 finale on December 14. With the issue of support, it is anticipated that Ghanaians would be giving her the necessary push she needs to make her country proud.