Stars in Worship: Stella Aba Seal ready to inspire fans with new music

Veteran gospel songstress, Stella Aba Seal formerly known as Stella Dugan i s back after 28 years of inspiring Ghanaians with her music.

The 'Gyem Tataa' hitmaker told JoyNews Becky in a yet to be aired episode of Ewithbecks on Joy Prime, that she is ready for a grand comeback with a major performance at this year’s ‘Stars in Worship.’

The gospel diva says she is ready to be a blessing to everyone at the program which will be hosted by Prophet Sampson Amoateng.

“I will do what I know how to do best. My medium of Gods work is via music and so I will allow myself to be used by the Holy Spirit,” she said.

Stars in Worship is an annual program put together by Prophet Sampson Amoateng founder and leader of House of miracles worldwide, to help connect celebrities across Africa in worship.

The likes of Nigeria’s Desmond Elliot, Chioma Apkotha, Emeka Ike, John Okafor and others have been part of the initiative and a lot of expiations are rife for this year's event.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | Rebecca Darko Tweneboah