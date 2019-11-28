Dufie Unmask As She Competes for Crown In TV3 Mentor Reloaded

Dufie Sarkodie, known in showbiz as Dufie

Female vocalist, performer, and songwriter Dufie Sarkodie, known in showbiz as Dufie "The Mask Girl" has finally let go of her mask as she joins this year's edition of TV3 mentor, "Mentor Reloaded".

Dufie has always made the assertion the mask was covering something yet to be unveiled, finally, the destined time is here.

Curious on why she chose Mentor when she already had a somewhat blossoming career, the "Atadwe" crooner suggested she needs to build more audiences and gather experiences to face the industry.

"There's more to the industry than what I already know. I see Mentor shaping the craft of others, and affording them a springboard to a great fanbase, and I won't be an exception to these experiences"

