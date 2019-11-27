Obibini Takyi Junior collaborates with Fameye on 'Apuutɔɔ'

Afropop and highlife artiste, Obibini Takyi Junior aka OTJ will be releasing one of his best collaborations so far titled 'Apuutɔɔ'.

The First Klass Music signee, will this week outdoor his work with 'Nothing I get’ hitmaker 'Fameye’ who is regarded as the man of the moment by many music fans.

This new project Apuutɔɔ (Apuutoor) was produced by the evergreen Highly Spiritual engineer, Kaywa.

Apuutɔɔ is a love story about how a man was used and jilted by his lover some years back and the same lover returned seeking a reunion but that couldn’t work out.

Obibini Takyi Junior with this song, shares his love experiences where lovers get tired of each other, move away then later stage a come back to win back their lover.

The son of the legendary ‘Akosombo Nkanea’ hitmaker, highlife musician, Obibini Takyi, bounced back after the release of ‘Boso Powder,’ ‘Yebe Boso’, Ebony and Anokye Supremo tribute songs.

OTJ is a multi-talented artiste, a prolific beatmaker and sound engineer with his own studio.

This year, his record label’s hard work led to the successful completion of the collaboration with Fameye.

Fameye riding on the song with his usual romantic vibes arranged by Kaywa, will get fans dancing to the song.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com