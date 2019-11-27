My 'Yawa No Dey' song isn't a diss directed at Stonebwoy - Kelvyn Boy

Afrobeat singer, Kelvyn Boy, has debunked claims that his new song ‘Yawa No Dey’ is a track aimed at offending his former boss, Stonebwoy.

In an interview with Black I on Adom FM’s Work and Happiness, Kelvyn Boy explained that the song was his way of reaching out to fans who have been through tough experiences.

According to him, he sought to lift up the spirits of these fans who have been looked down on or been discouraged from pursuing a dream.

“I sought to empower them to work hard and shame their enemies. This song is doing so well because at least game boys are using it in their social media posts when they are flaunting their assets,” he added.

Kelvyn Boy released ‘Yawa No Dey’ on November 22 which has been through a lot of scrutinies.

Lyrics that suggested he was working hard to put his enemies to shame or his enemies have failed, were rumoured to be a shot at dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy.

Kelvyn Boy and Stonebowy fell out after the latter split with his manager, Blakk Cedi .

Although the protegé was believed to be signed onto the group it was revealed after the split that his contract had been with Blakk Cedi instead.

This sparked some controversies and questions which were left unanswered after the split.

The artiste, however, said that people are misinterpreting his lyrics and actions to mean he and his former boss are not on friendly terms.

Kelvyn Boy revealed that he has no problem with Stonebwoy adding that he would gladly accept to perform at the Ashaiman to the World concert slated for Saturday, November 30.

He stated that he uses most of his songs to address problems in society or issues affecting his fans .

The ‘Mea’ hitmaker added that as an artiste, he takes into consideration his fans who are all of different temperaments, conducts and attitudes with different tastes.

Kelvyn Boy explained that these differences in his audience inform the direction his songs should go. He added it makes his songs more relatable to his fans.

