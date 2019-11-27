Bobrisky undergoes 'bum and breast' surgery in Dubai

Popular Nigerian transgender, Bobrisky has confirmed that he travelled to Dubai to undergo buttocks and breast surgery in his bid to completely transform his gender.

Taking to his Instagram and Snapchat handles, Bobrisky, born Idris Okuneye Olarenwaju, revealed he spent over N6 million on bills including food, hotel stay and the surgery.

Sharing his post-surgery experience on Snapchat, the cross-dresser revealed he is bleeding, unable to sit or bend due to pains from his liposuction session.

However, he expressed excitement on waving goodbye to “boobs and bumbum” pads as is set to reveal his new stature after two weeks of healing.

Bobrisky’s gender reassignment is a major step in ultimately reaching his desire to transform completely into a woman