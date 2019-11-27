Banger Alert! ‘APUTϽϽ’ Obibini Takyi Junior, Fameye  Collabo

Obibini Takyi Junior aka OTJ, AfroPop and Highlife Artiste who is also the son of the legendary ‘Akosombo Nkanea’ hitmaker, Highlife Musician, Obibini Takyi, will be serving Ghanaians and his music fans this week with one of the best collabo songs so far this year called APUTϽϽ (Aputoor).

The First Klass Music Signee, Obibini Takyi Junior, one of Ghana's most promising artistes has bounced back after the release of ‘Boso Powder,’ ‘Yebe Boso’, Ebony Tribute Song and Anokye Supremo Tribute Song.

Obibini Takyi Junior is a multi-talented Artiste as he is also a prolific Beat Maker and Sound Engineer with his own studio.

This year, his record Label, First Klass Music’s hard work has led to the successful completion of a collaboration work with the Man of the Moment and the ‘Nothing I Get’ Hitmaker, ‘Fameye.

This new project ‘APUTϽϽ’ was produced by the good old Evergreen Highly Spiritual Engineer, Papa Kaywa.

The song APUTϽϽ is a love story that talks about how a man was used and jilted by his lover some years back and the same lover returns seeking a new reunion with his old love bird but couldn’t work out.

Obibini Takyi Junior by this message is communicating a common and existing life and love experiences where lovers play and dump each other and still stage a comeback somehow along the way.

Fameye riding on the song with his artistic romantic vibes as usual and the groove of the song well put together and arranged by Kaywa will get you off your dancing feet.

The timing for the release of the song is so cool considering the festive season and the holidays just around the corner.

Connect Today:

Facebook—Obibini Takyi Junior OTJ

Twitter—Obibini Takyi Junior

YouTube Channel—Obibini Takyi Junior

Instagram—Obibini Takyi Junior