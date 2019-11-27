ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
27.11.2019 General News

Meet The YouTuber With 26billion Views

By News Desk
Meet The YouTuber With 26billion Views
2 HOURS AGO GENERAL NEWS

Konrad Dantas, also known as Kondzilla, has seen his YouTube music videos watched more than 26 billion times.

His eponymous music channel is said to be the second most viewed globally.

The 31-year-old Brazilian set up his business in 2011, and it also includes a record label.

The BBC's Daniel Gallas reports from Sao Paulo.

---BBC

TOP STORIES

We Increased GWCL Revenue By 14% — SOFTtribe Software Boss
2 hours ago

Referendum: Partisanship Will Increase Polarisation In Commu...
3 hours ago

body-container-line