Meet The YouTuber With 26billion Views By News Desk 2 HOURS AGO GENERAL NEWS Konrad Dantas, also known as Kondzilla, has seen his YouTube music videos watched more than 26 billion times. His eponymous music channel is said to be the second most viewed globally. The 31-year-old Brazilian set up his business in 2011, and it also includes a record label. The BBC's Daniel Gallas reports from Sao Paulo. ---BBC
