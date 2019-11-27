Ex-Doe Lists Top 5 Artistes In Ghana

One of the pioneers of hiplife music, Ex-Doe has named his top 5 Ghanaian musicians in a recent interview.

The 'Daavi Mede Kuku' hitmaker speaking in an interview with First Lady on BrownGH TV's 'Time With the Stars' mentioned his top 5 Ghanaian musicians currently.

Kofi Kinaata, Akwaboah, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie and Kelvyn Boy respectively were the names in Ex-Doe's top 5 artistes.

He expressed his likeness for rapper Kofi Kinaata and added that he is doing very well in his line of music.

Ex-Doe also revealed that he can still compete with the new crop of musicians and that the likes of Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and co are not doing anything extraordinary.

---Browngh.com