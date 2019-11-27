ModernGhanalogo

27.11.2019 Hot Issues

By News Desk
Ex-Doe Rubbishes Current Ghana Songs Saying They Last Only 3 Months
2 HOURS AGO HOT ISSUES

Celebrated rapper Ex-Doe has hit hard at the current crop of Ghanaians artistes for composing fewer quality songs that last for only 3 months and fade out.

According to the 'Comfort' hitmaker, the current crop of artistes is not doing anything exceptional and that their songs last for only 3 months but old songs are still enjoyed by music enthusiasts.

He made this statement in an interview on 'Time With the Stars' hosted by media personality First Lady on BrownGH TV.

"Songs by current artistes fade out after just three months. But songs by the old crop of artistes are still enjoyed by Ghanaians when played. I am still eating and chopping from my 20 years ago music" Ex-Doe told First Lady in an interview with BrownGH TV on 'Time With The Stars' Show.

Watch Video:

