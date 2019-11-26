Fizzles Launches The December Year Of Return Nightlife In Dansoman

The FIZZLES family of Brands started out some fifteen (15) years ago within the Dansoman vicinities operating a top class and highly patronised high street open-air Pub and lounge, established in 2007; the first of its kind in the Accra city close to the Poultry farm avenue, Dansoman. Following a successful decade run of continuous growth and expansion, management of the Fizzles brand diversified in the night club business industry at a much bigger and plush nearby location combining the previous lounge concept into the night club design and architecture, thus offering nightlife revellers a unique and serine night club experience with a touch of class and an extremely colourful energy and vibes all night long.

The Fizzles Platinum Lounge and Night Club since its inception in 2010 has served the Dansoman community, its surrounding areas and the Accra city in general with exciting night club event concepts every weekend from Thursday to Sunday nonstop. Fizzles Platinum is the most successful and popular night club in the Dansoman community, its surrounding areas and undoubtedly one of the most popular and consistent night club brands in Ghana. In a conversation with the C.E.O of the Fizzles brand, Mr. Daniel Reynold Tetteh popularly known as “Mr.T”; stated that, he also doubles up as the current President of the Bartenders Association of Ghana (BTAGH), a Council Member of the Ghana Tourism Federation (GHATOF) and a Member of the Dansoman Executive Family Group (DEFG) all actively playing their roles in the promotion, participation and provision of resources, location and content to add to the celebration activities of the much anticipated and well promoted and internationally acclaimed “Year of Return” to Ghana organised by the Government of Ghana for the years between 2018/2019 respectively.

This Christmas brings the climax of celebrations of the infamous “Year of Return” and a whopping 750 000 plus visitors to our beautiful Ghana. The Fizzles brand which includes but not limited to Dansoman newest sensation Jazz Bar and Restaurant called the “Afrik Gardens” located on the Sakaman high-street will not be left out of this year’s biggest festive celebrations. During the interview Mr T stated that there is more information to be released later on the activities slated for Afrik Gardens Jazz Bar and Restaurant this December. The Fizzles Platinum Lounge and Night Club have packaged a series of exciting event concepts with top Ghanaian and foreign artist to accommodate our cherished Ghanaian revellers and also our expected visitors from all across the world visiting Ghana this December.

Some of the parties slated for the special Christmas edition at Fizzles Night Club starts from the last week of November with the popularly acclaimed “XOXO Colour Party” happening on the 30-11-2019 with the following special dates to mark on your party calendar; from the 21st of December to the 11th of January, Fizzles brings you the 4th edition of the "Stress Out Party" with DJ Prada and MC Star Boy on the 21-12-2019, The ever-popular "Rep Your Team Jersey" 3rd Edition date loading , and the revellers favourite “All Black Invasion Party” celebrating Black Love happening on the 11-01-2020.Finally introducing the hottest Mid-week Highlife In The Club Party with DJ Laxtik every Wednesday starting from the 4th of December 2019.

The Fizzles management and staff are committed to offering world-class services in all our premises in a secured and civilised environment with an unforgettable night club and lounge experience at its best in the Accra capital city of Ghana. Join us on our social media platforms on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @fizzlesplatinum to continue the conversation and check out the available event flyers and current updates about the celebrities and our special revellers joining in on the parties. The management of the Fizzles family of brands pursues an illustrious and consistent Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) policy, culture and activities over its years of active operations. Some of these activities include but not limited to multiple “health walks and fundraising” events across the Dansoman environs in aid for the Cardio Unit of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

Credit: Stephen C. Ayitey | OkromouthAfrica

Fizzles Crs Activities Korle-bu & Dansoman

Fizzles Crs Activities Korle-bu & Dansoman 5

Fizzles Crs Activities Korle-bu & Dansoman 6

Fizzles Crs Activities Korle-bu & Dansoman 7

Fizzles Night Club Dansoman

Fizzles Night Club Dansoman Bartender

Fizzles Night Club Dansoman Snooker

Fizzles Night Club Dansoman Vip

Fizzles Night Club Dansoman Waiters

Fizzles Night Club Dansoman

Fizzles Night Club Dansoman 2

Fizzles Night Club Dansoman 3

Fizzles Platinum Lounge & Night Club Dansoman

Fizzles Platinum Lounge & Night Club Dansoman 4

Fizzles Platinumnight Club Mid-week Highlife Party Dansoman