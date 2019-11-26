Julian Darksta Performs With Fameye, Sista Afia, Others In London

Julian Appiah known in showbiz as Julian Darksta, a Ghanaian-United Kingdom-based Afro-beats and dancehall artiste whose music is making a great impact on international Afro-beat and UK Afro swing scenes is one of the talented artistes who was billed to perform at the ‘Shake a leg with the stars’ on November 23, 2019.

The event which was held at Timber Gardens 161 London RD, had other great talents based in UK and Ghana like; NGB,Charlie O, Larry Harry, Atumpan, Anda DaRida, Safo NP, K Rhymes, Shango, Taxman Waxy, Sonni Bali, Ephraim, Zafonic, Enoch Music, Vickz, MK, Ghanaboyz and a host of other great arts.

Darksta, who doubles as a business man and recently released his fifth single dubbed, ‘Summer Time’ thrilled the fans with awesome performance. He performed ‘Talk talk’, ‘Anytime’, ‘Bad Ronaldo’, and ‘ Summertime’ which was composed for all the party lovers who want to jam to some great tunes. It was produced by K’Adu, and featured a great talent called Demzo.

The artiste known for his talent in wordplay and the fusion of African, American and West Indian descent in his songs, started music professionally two years ago as a graduate from the University of the District of Colombia.

He was raised in South London, Ghana (Accra) and USA. He is inspired by versatile artistes and is overly inspired by the great Bob Marley because of his messages about love, peace and unity, which he believes the modern world needs.