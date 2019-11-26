Mind Who You Sleep With - Tonto Dikeh Advises

Nigerian actress Tonto Dike is advising people to be picky when choosing partners especially when intimacy is at the core of the relationship.

The actress took to Instagram to give her own explanations of what it means to get under the sheets with a partner.

According to Tonto Dike, being intimate with a partner goes beyond physical activity to a spiritual one.

She explained that soul ties are real and the bond formed between partners also allows them to transfer energies to each other, whether positive or negative.

The actress stated that although people decide to have sex for the fun of it, there is something always happening on another level.

Tonto Dike wrote, “if you’re having casual sex with a few partners or even just one and claim you’re doing it with no strings attached….you’re full of it and setting yourself up for failure!”

She added that sex can have people “mysteriously” longing for individuals they may not even like.

The actress advised that people be keen on the right partners than giving access to multiple people to go intimate with them.

---Myjoyonline.com