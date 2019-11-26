Decemba 2 Rememba, Others Unveiled As Year of Return Events for December

Committee for 'The Year of Return' has announced the final batch of events to climax the celebration which started in January.

Over thirty activities have been published as programmes which will take place in Ghana in the month of December 2019.

On the calendar of The Year of Return are events like Decemba 2 Rememba, Perfect Picture Exclusive Premiere, Diaspora from Local to Foreign Art Exhibition, Live X Festival with Cardi B, Gold Coast Experience, Kids in Tourism, Cirque De Soir, Joseph Movie Premiere and Kiddafest, Kwaw Kese's Return Concert, Rapperholic Concert, among others.

At a Press Briefing, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Mr Akwasi Agyemang said the impact of 'The Year Of Return' has been phenomenal as Visa on arrival fees were reduced from $150 to $75 enabling a significant number of people to visit Ghana.

He stated that the increased number of travellers in Ghana has positively impacted private sector industries such as airtime, hotels, tour operators, restaurant etc.

So far, African Diasporans like Kofi Kingston, Deborah Cox, Naomi Cambell, Steve Harvey, Samuel Jackson, Kofi Kingston, Boris Kudjoe, Bozoma St John, Michael Jay White, Danny Glover, Derrick Johnson, A J Johnson, Lauryn Hill, and many others have visited Ghana.

The “Year of Return, Ghana 2019” is a major landmark spiritual and birth-right journey inviting the Global African family, home and abroad, to mark 400 years of the arrival of the first enslaved Africans in Jamestown, Virginia.