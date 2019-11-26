Fire Outbreak: Zylofon Media Commends Fire Service, Police For Timely Arrival

A fire incident occurred at about 9 pm on Monday 25th November 2019 at the Zylofon Media Complex used for our television, radio and online operations.

Thankfully, the incident which affected one of our two buildings, occurred in the night after most of our staff members, clients and visitors had departed the premises.

We are extremely grateful to God that there were no human fatalities or casualties.

While one part of the complex were damaged by the fire, the swift response of the Ghana National Fire Service, some of our staff, friends and well-wishers, who all responded to the incident in diverse ways, contributed to the swift containment and extinguishing of the fire.

We commend the professionalism of the GNFS and the Ghana Police Service officials and thank them for the timely and invaluable service they rendered.

We are now working with the relevant authorities to ascertain the cause of the fire outbreak. Relevant experts are also working to ensure the structural integrity of the affected building.

We are also working assiduously to resume our full operations as soon as possible.

We will keep the public updated on any developments on this matter.

Once again we wish to express our deep appreciation to all for the encouragement and moral support during the incident.

Thank you

Management, Zylofon Media