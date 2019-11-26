Attractive Mustapha Talks About Poor State Of Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum [Video]

Ghanaian Celebrity Journalist Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah popularly known as Attractive Mustapha, has expressed concerns over the dilapidated state of the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park and Mausoleum located along the high street.

In a note attached to a video shot by the Journalist, he noted that as a tourist site that was built in honor of Ghana’s first President who led the struggle for the country’s Independence, one would think that it will be orderly kept in a tidy manner because it symbolises the nation’s pride and sovereignty.

On the contrary, the poor maintenance culture attitude which is evident in most of our institutions has affected this great edifice of international recognition.

An investment that can yield the country millions and increase our revenue has been left to deteriorate without proper care.

“I have visited the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial park twice in a month and one thing I think we all must pay attention to is the maintenance of the place.

How untidy the whole place is whiles tourist still pay money just to go watch the sorry state of the Mausoleum is something we must take a critical look at.

Again, the way some statues of Kwame Nkrumah at the Mausoleum have been disfigured without any clear signals to resculpt them is very unfortunate.

