Fighting Among Ourselves Is Good — Jay Foley On 2020 Grammy Saga

Radio show host, Jay Foley, believes that all the drama the 2020 Grammy Nominations have generated, is proper.

According to him, industry persons fighting among themselves brought to the realisation that, there was a problem the industry needed to fix.

His comments come after arguments over whether or not dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, would receive an award at the 2020 Grammys for his inclusion in Beyonce’s Lion King the ‘Gift Album’ which has been nominated.

Jay Foley stated that it is commendable to celebrate the efforts of Ghanaian artistes who have been identified as contributors to Grammy-nominated works.

He explained that it is still a big deal to have that certification that proves a person had a hand in getting an album a Grammy nomination or award.

“Once upon a time we were not there, today we are almost there so let us be happy among ourselves,” he said Monday on Day Break Hitz on Hitz FM.

He stated that it was time industry persons come together to sort out their differences to help push the industry forward.

---Myjoyonline.com