Victoria Michaels Eulogises Ayesha Bedwei’s American Chamber Appointment

Top model Victoria Michael has congratulated Ayesha Bedwei on her appointment as the new president of American Chamber of Commerce Ghana.

According to her, she is an inspiration to young women like her and others who work hard.

The American Chamber of Commerce (Ghana) is a voluntary association of professional and business people working to create an environment where business can thrive between Ghanaian and American communities.

On November 20, it announced the appointment of Ms. Ayesha Bedwei as the Chamber's new president and Mr. Pakwo Shum (Country Manager, Delta Airlines) as the Chamber's vice president effective January 1, 2020.

Ms. Bedwei succeeds Mr. Joe Mensah, who served as the president of the Chamber for four years.

She is a tax partner at PwC Ghana with over 20 years' experience in the finance, tax and accounting fields. She is also PwC Africa's diversity & inclusion leader. She has been involved in a wide array of projects and has built a network of influential clients and associates during her professional career. Ms. Bedwei has a wealth of experience in energy matters due to her involvement in Ghana's oil and gas sector from its inception in 2007 to date. In addition, she services multinational clients across a range of industries, including fast-moving consumer goods, telecommunications and manufacturing.

Victoria Michaels, who is impressed with Ayesha's hard work, implored young people to emulate her.

“I was extremely thrilled of the news and happy because you continue to inspire us all to greatness. Everything you have done and accomplished so far has been exemplary and you truly deserve the accolades. Your leadership style and work smartness are not only refreshing but also pace setting for some of us as we aspire towards the big picture. Thank you for shining the light ahead,” she said in an interview with NEWS-ONE.

