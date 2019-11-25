The Industry Has No Room For Ungrateful Person Like You — KOD Blasts Kelvyn Boy

Ace media personality and fashion mogul Kofi Okyere Darko known in showbiz as KOD has waded into the seemingly endless controversies emanating from Stonebwoy’s Burniton Music Group and Kelvyn Boy split.

He said, "ingrates like Kelvyn Boy has no room in the Ghanaian music industry."

KOD believes despite the sudden "beef“ that has arisen between him and his former boss, it’s not the right thing for Kelvyn Boy to make comments and gesticulations aimed at ridiculing Stonebwoy.

The host of Starr Drive made this statement when he joined a live discussion section on Facebook with blogger George Britton.