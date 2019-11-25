John Hermit Wins Best Author At Youth Excellence Awards 2019

John Asogonnde better known as John Hermit was announced winner of the Literal Excellence award at the just ended 2019 Youth Excellence Awards ceremony which took place at the Silver Star Towers in Accra on Saturday 16th November.

The former "wee-addict" who is now touching and impacting lives across the nation won this award for the inspirational message emanating from his maiden book "Breaking Up With Mary Jane".

John Hermit was not present to pick up his award at the ceremony as he was away in the Oti Region engaging students and distributing some free copies of the books to them.

The young and vibrant gentleman has a vision of transforming the youth, inspiring generations and motivating people to live a more purposeful life.

He also recently secured a deal with MTN Ghana Foundation who purchased 1,000 copies of the books to be distributed for FREE to senior high school students in the country.

Issues concerning marijuana has been circulating in the media lately with certain bodies calling for it's legalization.

John Hermit believes despite the medicinal and industrial benefits of the herb, Ghana isn't ready to handle it's legalization just yet until there are stringent measures put in place to monitor and regulate production, use and sale.

He also added that smoking marijuana literally eliminates one's focus, willpower and ambition.

With his book, he hopes to help people struggling with the addiction to learn from his experience and follow a guideline which could help them come out of the habit of smoking.

"Breaking Up With Mary Jane" is currently available on Amazon.