Ghana Leadership Awards To Honour Outstanding Leaders On Dec 28

The 2019 Ghana Leadership Awards, the prestigious event that seeks to celebrate and recognise most outstanding and exemplary leadership that positively impacts the development of Ghana and Africa, is scheduled to take place in Accra on December 28, 2019.

According to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Leadership Awards, Prof. Emmanuel Nash, the annual event is expected to convene and showcase the highest level of leaders representing the Diplomatic, Business, Government, Academia, Philanthropic, Media, Celebrity, the Clergy and Social Sector players among others.

In a statement issued in Accra on 22nd November 2019, Prof Nash indicated that this year’s event would not only be glamorous but would also raise a toast to each of the awardees, and reward them for their well-earned achievements and encourage them to surge forward.

The Ghana Leadership Awards which will be held at the Accra City hotel is themed: “THE LEADERSHIP FUTURE OF THE GHANAIAN AND THE AFRICAN YOUTH”.

Prof Emmanuel Nash noted that one of the core objectives of the Ghana Leadership Awards is to inspire hard-work, discipline, transparency, commitment to duty and motivation among leaders at all levels of the economy.

He emphasized, “This glamorous event will attract the best of the best from all over the country and Africa. The event will seek to honor leaders for their exemplary contributions towards Ghana and Africa’s growth in economic, social, political and leadership development”.

They will be the Leaders of the glittering evening in an ode to their impeccable leadership qualities. This event will richly contribute to the leaders who took extra efforts in nation building while nurturing the Ghanaian economy to grow.

The CEO said that the Ghana Leadership Awards ceremony is exclusively meant for Politicians, Sports Personalities, Civil Servants, Celebrities, Traditional Authorities, Government Officials, Media, Members of Parliament, Authors and key Organisational leaders among others with distinguished activity, exceptional leadership qualities and prominent achievements.