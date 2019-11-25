Mikki Osei Berko’s Late Mum’s One Week Observation Held

One week commemoration has been held for the later mother of Mikki Osei Berko, popular Ghanaian media personality and actor known for playing the roles of Master Richard in ‘Taxi Driver’ and Dada Boat in ‘Dada Boat’ series.

The event took place on November 23, 2019 at her residence located at No. 4 Dada Boat Square, Nyanyano Kakraba.

The late Mary Ama Akomah Koomson passed on to glory on 6th November, 2019 at the National Cardiothoracic Centre (NCTC) of Korle – Bu Teaching Hospital, Accra.

The main funeral ceremony to be held for the late Mary Ama Akomah Koomson will take place from 7th through to 9th February, 2019 in Accra.

Well-wishers in attendance of the one week observation include various personalities from the media and film industry among others.