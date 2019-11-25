Becca, Tiwa Savage And Cardi B To Perform Together

Three queens will step on stage when Livespot X festival heads to Ghana on the 8th of December this year.

Becca has become a big star in Ghana and her collaboration with Tiwa has given her some international recognition.

She will get the chance to not only link up with Tiwa but the queen of hip hop, Cardi B. Just imagine if these two queens grace the stage at the same time.

That would be the stuff of dreams. We could already imagine social media going wild, and the hordes of men who will be drooling.

Cardi B’s visit to Ghana has got everyone buzzed and it’s no surprise fans are super stoked to see the hip-hop star come to town.

The excitement is set to reach fever pitch on December 8, when Cardi will finally grace the beautiful city of Accra.

Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Partoranking, Eno Barony, DJ Vyrusky, Seyi Shay, Medikal and other acts would also take the stage at the Accra sports stadium to perform alongside the American artiste.

----Myjoyonline.com