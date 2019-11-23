Don’t Give Speeches That Will Discourage Underground Artistes — Kelvyn Boy To Stonebwoy & Others (Video)

Ghanaian Afro-Pop/Dancehall musician Kelvyn Boy has advised that people within the Creative Arts industry including his former boss and mentee Stonebwoy should shun comments that have the tendency of discouraging underground musicians.

In a one on one interview with Sammy Baah on Zylofon 102.1FM, monitored by Attractivemustapha.com, Kelvyn Boy who was reacting to a comment by Stonebwoy that it will take over 40years to discover highly talented artistes, stated that it is not important to categorise artiste.

According to him, there is no need to categorise some artiste as A list, B list or underground.

"The last time BET chose Kwesi Arthur, but today it’s a different person, we know that there are legends and we know for a fact that some people are bigger than others, but we shouldn't say things to discourage people insinuating that some people are underground and others are A list," he lamented.

He indicated that encouragement should be more.