Kelvyn Boy Explains Why He won’t Perform At Stonebwoy’s Ashaiman To The World Concert

Kelvyn Boy has explained why he may not perform at this year’s Stonebwoy to the world concert.

We all know Kelvyn boy has been a regular performer at any of Stonebwoys concert until his record label parted ways with him.

Ever since Kelvyn boy parted ways with Burniton music group, a lot of issues have come up, from Stonebwoy making subtle remarks about him to Kelvyn boy making similar remarks.

Speaking to Sammy Flex on the showbiz agenda show, Kelvyn Boy revealed that he has a show on the same date of the Ashaiman to the world concert.

Kelvyn boy said, ” Although Stonebwoy gave me the platform, It’s all business now. I have already been booked for a show so I have to make it on the day”

Kelvyn boy has released his new song dubbed “Yawa Dey” featuring Manifest with production credit going to samsneh.

Listen to the full interview below

