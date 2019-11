Only Money Can Make A Woman Wet; So Be Romantic And Give Us Money – Says Akua Mayday

Ghanaian Canadian Afro-pop musician and dancer Akua Mayday shared her own opinion on what ladies love the most.

The singer, in an interview with Daily View Gh’s Dan Kwasi Prince said money can make a woman wet.

"ONLY MONEY CAN MAKE A WOMAN WET WITHOUT TOUCHING HER, GIVE YOUR WOMAN MONEY AND EXPERIENCE RAIN DROP. IS NOT ONLY HAVING SEX WITH YOUR WOMAN BUT SOMETIMES YOU SHOULD BE ROMANTIC BY GIVING US MONEY. I HAVE FEELINGS FOR MY MAN BUT GIVING ME MORE MONEY MAKE ME WET MORE," SHE SAID.

MayDay is currently out with a brand new single Ouu Gaga Zanku featuring BFour.

Source: Dailyviewgh.com