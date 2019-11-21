Chaana Spices Up The Food Industry

Ghanaian model, health practitioner, actress and entrepreneur, Salma Chaana, Abul-Razak, who was the first Upper West delegate to make it to the 2010 Ghana Most Beautiful pageant on Tv3, says her food business is ready to spice the Ghanaian food industry.

The model and entrepreneur, who recently revealed that her only challenge is being beautiful, and currently the Chief Executive officer of a food brand dubbed, ‘Chaana’ with which her target audience are clients who yearn for hygienic, tasty and affordable.

According to Chaana, the Ghanaian food industry is getting tasty and satisfying, “these days most Ghanaians patronize the local meals and it is our responsibility as food entrepreneurs to make it more hygienic and alluring not to change the cravings of Ghanaians.

“That is why everyone should have a taste of ‘Chaana Shito’, it is the only shito that will get your food tastier. I call it the ‘Shito with class’, it is a homemade Shito and is the best to pick on any shelf.”

She added that her Shito can be prepared for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians, because it comes in meat, mushroom and other meat or fish preferred by clients. “My shito is available at Max Mart, Accra, 37, Garden Max, Tarkoradi, Nissan Ventures, Tamale and other known shops in Ghana.

Chaana also advised food entrepreneurs to prioritize the health of their clients anytime they lit their stove to prepare food or anything edible to be sold.

The young entrepreneur cum Health practitioner is the Chief Executive Officer of the Hinanumbu Foundation, which she provides free medical outreach to her people in the Upper West Region.

Chaana is also an advocate for proper parenting skills for better tomorrow.