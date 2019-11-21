[Video] People Jealous My Marriage – Oteele

Actor, Hen Yao Mawunyo popularly known as Oteele says a number of people are jealous of him marrying his long time girlfriend.

According to the actor, most people wish his marriage will collapse.

He said in an interview with Adinkra Tv, which monitored by Daily View Gh.

Oteele noted that some people can’t hide their jealousy and hatred no more saying, "it use to be spiritual warfare, but they couldn’t win, so now they attack us physically with a malicious, well-calculated plot to tarnish our reputation…Funny thing is, I didn’t become great by myself. People call and discourage me to divorce my wife."

Source: Dailyviewgh.com