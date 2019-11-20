Artistes Give Songs To Bloggers Freely Over Weak Industry — Dada Hafco (Video)

Ghanaian highlife artist Dada Hafco has opined that no Ghanaian artiste will willingly give their songs out to bloggers for free if the music industry systems and structures are well fixed.

Speaking as a panelist on Zylofon FM with Sammy Flex monitored by AttractiveMustapha.com, on why Ghanaian artistes give their songs to bloggers for free download, he said the reasons why the industry is struggling can be likened to building a house without the foundation.

"We dont put much emphasis on the foundation of what will put the industry right, " he stated.

He noted that the only reasons why no artiste will not be interested in giving their songs out for free to bloggers is when the structures are fixed and royalties paid to the artistes after the songs are played.

"No artiste will love to give their songs out for free but until the structures are fixed one of the only ways to get recognition now is when your songs are popular and you can only make your song popular when its played for free."