It Will Take Ghana 40years To Get Artiste Like Me – Stonebwoy

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has revealed that it will take Ghana over 40 years to get a trio like himself, Shatta Wale, Sarkodie and some top Ghana musicians.

Stonebwoy made this subtle prophecy during his performance at the just ended MTN 4Syte Music Video Awards.

The Ololo singer paused for a moment to acknowledge his colleague musicians, Shatta Wale and Sarkodie for the great work they are doing in promoting Ghana.

He, however, revealed that Ghanaians can either choose to protect them or not protect them since they are national assets and will be difficult to be replaced even after 40 years.

“BIG UP TO SM, BIG UP TO SHATTA WALE MI BREDA, BIG UP TO SARKODIE MI BREDA. IT WILL TAKE ANOTHER 40 YEARS TO FIND ME, SARKODIE AND SHATTA IN THIS INDUSTRY. FORTY YEARS. WE BE NATIONAL ASSET. IF YOU LIKE DON’T PROTECT, IF YOU LIKE PROTECT, WE BE NATIONAL ASSET.”

Source: Dailyviewgh.com