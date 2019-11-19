Joker becomes first R-rated film to make $1bn at global box office

Comic book film Joker passed the $1bn (£772m) mark in global ticket sales this weekend, becoming the first R-rated movie to do so.

A US R rating requires everyone under the age of 17 watching the film in a cinema to be accompanied by an adult.

Joker is currently number seven on this weekend's US box office chart, with Le Mans film Ford v Ferrari topping the chart with takings of $31m (£24m).

The latest Charlie's Angels movie could only manage to open in third spot.

The reboot, which stars Kristen Stewart and UK actresses Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska, took $8.6m (£6.6m) between Friday and Sunday.

World War Two naval drama Midway was second this weekend, taking $8.8m (£6.8m).

The billionaire club 2019

Avengers: Endgame - $2.79bn The Lion King - $1.65bn Spider-Man: Far From Home - $1.13bn Captain Marvel - $1.09m Toy Story 4 - $1.07bn Aladdin - $1.05bn Joker - $1bn (so far)

Joker became the most profitable comic book movie of all time earlier this month.

It has now reached $1bn despite not being released in China, where overseas releases with too much sex or violence can be blocked.

Its nearest R-rated rivals are 2018's Deadpool 2 ($785m) and its 2016 predecessor Deadpool ($783m), both starring Ryan Reynolds.

Gitesh Pandya, founder and editor of Box Office Guru, described it as a "jaw-dropping achievement".

Director Todd Phillips made the movie on a budget of $62.5m (£49m), a fraction of the budget of many comic book adaptations.

The film divided critics but is tipped for Oscar nominations, and has also stirred up controversy for its portrayals of mental illness and violence.