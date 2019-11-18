Be Yourself To Stay Relevant — Reggie Rockstone

Ghanaian rap legend Reggie Rockstone, born Reginald Yaw Asante Osei, has cautioned young and new artistes to forget copying others' style and be themselves.

According to the Godfather of Ghanaian Hiplife , who doubles as a businessman, to stay relevant in the music game one has to stay true to their selves and stay away from wanting to be exactly like someone or copying their styles.

He said, “Don’t let the glitz and glamour on TV and social media fool you , some of the things you see them with are not theirs and most of the men or women in these videos we don’t know them”

In an interview with Kisa Gbekle, on her show dubbed ‘Business Of Entertainment’, aired on GhOne TV every Saturday from 10: 00 am, Reggie emphasised that, young artistes should not solely depend on their talent, “Talents alone cannot make you, it will be great if they also invest into other business sectors”

Reggie revealed lots of industry woes in his interview with Kisa.

