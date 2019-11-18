If You Don’t Like My Music, You're A ‘Witch’ — Vanessa Nice

Vanessa Nice

The Ghanaian music industry has become extremely competitive, especially for many songstresses who have worked very hard to create a space for themselves but can’t seem to make headway.

One of these females is super-talented singer and Dream Wide Entertainment signee Vanessa Nice.

The singer who has 3 successful singles and videos to her name was on Okay FM’s Friday Late Night Show with Wiafe to talk about her music.

According to the singer, her songs can be used for morning devotion.

When asked about those who don’t love her music, she said sarcastically that anyone who does not like her songs is a “WITCH”, because she makes good music. “People can use it for morning devotion and anyone that doesn’t love my song is a ‘witch’ because my songs are nice.”

‘Burning Desire’ is nice, ‘Attention’ is nice, ‘All Night Long’ is my favorite. When you hear a good song, you must admit it,” she added.

The singer is currently promoting her brand new single featuring rockstar Kuami Eugene titled ‘All Night long’.

Watch interview here:

