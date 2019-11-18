I've Lost Several Roles Because Of Marriage — Actress Beverly Afaglo

Actress Beverly Afaglo has revealed how her career took a hit after she became a married woman.

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, she said that movie directors refused to cast her in some roles because she was a wife.

“I love that they give me such respect but as an actress, it is my duty to act irrespective of my marital status. So if I can perfectly play a role, I don’t see the reason why I should not be given the chance,” she said.

Beverly Afaglo tied the know with her sweetheart, Choirmaster of Praye fame in 2012, with whom she has two children.

Beverly with her husband, Eugene Baah popularly known as Choirmaster

The actress added that, although she takes a lot of pride in her role as a mother, proceeding to have babies increased the problems she faced in her career.

She explained that she had to also reject roles that crossed paths with her job as a mother, especially when the productions run late into the night.

“When I started having babies and had to be with them all the time, yet, a director wants you on set in the evening. You are then torn between your family and your work which is also fetching you money,” she told Graphic Showbiz.

However, the support Beverly received from her husband urged her to keep fighting for her career rather than give up due to the frustrations.

She stated that having a partner who understands her, helped her to effectively manage both aspects of her life with time.

“As an actress, it is always best to be with someone who understands your work and will not frustrate you to bow to his rules in the home,” Beverly Afaglo said.

Meanwhile, the actress has managed to shoot a number of movies in the past year.

Some of the productions are When Daddy Is Away, African Couple, Banks Chronicles, Aloe Vera and her recent work with Smarttys Productions named Greetings from Abroad.

---Myjoyonline