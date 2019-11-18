I Will Stop Doing Music If I Don't Hit — Cj Biggerman

Ghanaian rapper born Christian Jojo Joshua known by stage name Cj Biggerman has stated that he will stop doing music if he does not make a hit in some years to come.

Sarkodie "bibiiba" Fame rapper in an interview with Owuscobi on GetinfoMedia Enter P revealed that he will strategize his music career and work hard till he's been accepted by Ghanaians and get mileage like Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, and Kwesi Arthur before he will be encouraged to release an EP.

When asked if he does not get all the things he mentioned by 20years to come, he replied: "I will stop doing music if I don't blow by that time because I will see no reason for doing music again."

The MTN hitmaker 4 finalist added that he believes he will be a legend by that time of his era.

Cj Biggerman is currently making waves with his new song titled "chuku chuku" featuring Erza Tama.