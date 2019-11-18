ModernGhanalogo

18.11.2019

“It Will Take Another 40 Years To Find Me, Sarkodie And Shatta In This Industry” — Stonebwoy Brags

By OdarteyGH
1 HOUR AGO EXCLUSIVE NEWS

Stonebwoy is one of the biggest musicians in Ghana. His performance at the just ended 4syteTv music video awards was one of the best of the night. Well, while others argue that he was the best performer, some tipped Medikal.

During Stonebwoy’s performance, he paused for a moment to give a small speech that almost everyone present was interested in.

According to Stonebwoy, it will take another 40 years to find himself, Sarkodie and Shatta Wale in the Ghanaian music industry.

Stonebwoy took the opportunity to honor Samini and subtly threw a jab at upcoming artiste who doesn’t respect their seniors.

Some people don’t agree with Stonebwoy; anyway, watch the video below and share your thoughts with us.

