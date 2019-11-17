Tonto Dikeh Breaks Silence Over Deportation From Dubai Allegation

Celebrated Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh has debunked allegations that she has been arrested and deported from Dubai.

On Saturday, reports went viral that the actress Tonto Dikeh was allegedly involved in a fight in Dubai which fuelled her arrest and deportation.

According to Stella Dimoko Korkus who broke the news, Tonto got involved in a fight with security personnel who wouldn’t let her into an event.

Tonto Dikeh yelled at the security guard and it attracted policemen to the scene. She was thereafter arrested and Korkus’s source wrote that the actress may be deported from the city.

However, Tonto Dikeh in a new video sighted by RazzNews.com debunked the report and bragged that nobody can touch her as ‘King Tonto’.

Watch the video below;