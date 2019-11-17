TeePhlow Drops One Side

VGMA record of the year award Teephlow born Lukeman Ekow Baidoo drops a multi-lingual groovy song today. The song Expresses a sarcastic way of toasting a woman.

The rapper creatively weaved through his "proposal" from his native Fante to Twi and then to Ga language.

Take a listen and enjoy.

https://audiomack.com/song/teephlow-gh/one-side