17.11.2019 Music News

TeePhlow Drops One Side

By News Desk
VGMA record of the year award Teephlow born Lukeman Ekow Baidoo drops a multi-lingual groovy song today. The song Expresses a sarcastic way of toasting a woman.

The rapper creatively weaved through his "proposal" from his native Fante to Twi and then to Ga language.

Take a listen and enjoy.
https://audiomack.com/song/teephlow-gh/one-side

body-container-line